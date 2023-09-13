iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $97.28. 771,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,030. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

