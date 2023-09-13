iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

ESML traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 79,886 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

