iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 234.5% in August

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the August 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

