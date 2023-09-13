iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Increased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 1,654,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,874. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

