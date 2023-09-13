iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 1,713.0% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 1,713.0% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

