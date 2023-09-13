iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.49

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 6899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $659.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,564,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

