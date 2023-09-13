iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Lowered by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

