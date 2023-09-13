iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.96. 8,240,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,366,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

