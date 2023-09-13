iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after buying an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,335,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

