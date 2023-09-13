Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives $72.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after buying an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter.

KALU stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.37 and a beta of 1.33. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

