Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Issues Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 1,013.63% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.

Kaspien Price Performance

KSPN stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695,100.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces.

