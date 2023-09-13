KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 8,550.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 182,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. KDDI has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.09.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

