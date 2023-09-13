KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 8,550.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KDDI Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 182,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. KDDI has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.09.
About KDDI
