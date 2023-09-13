Kellogg (NYSE:K) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.82

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.82 and last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 704590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,800 shares of company stock worth $37,169,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

