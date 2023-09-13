Kevin Dady Purchases 50,000 Shares of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Dady bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 473 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £236,500 ($295,957.95).

Literacy Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

LON:BOOK opened at GBX 488 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.80 million and a P/E ratio of 372.52. Literacy Capital plc has a 1-year low of GBX 362.25 ($4.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 515 ($6.44). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 474.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 455.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

