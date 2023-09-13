Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock traded up GBX 126 ($1.58) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,531 ($19.16). The stock had a trading volume of 157,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,365. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,262 ($15.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,056 ($38.24). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,591.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,007.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on KWS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($43.17) to GBX 2,120 ($26.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 2,250 ($28.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,412.50 ($30.19).

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

