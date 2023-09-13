KOK (KOK) Price Up 8.9% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, KOK has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $663,947.38 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00684843 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $612,156.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

