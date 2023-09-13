Kujira One Day Volume Hits $102,158.51 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002433 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $69.35 million and $102,158.51 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.61874549 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $101,888.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

