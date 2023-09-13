Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lam Research worth $81,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded up $12.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $664.88. 322,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.73.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

