Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 95.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

