Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Landstar System makes up 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.30. 18,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,941. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.77.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

