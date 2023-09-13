Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for about 3.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.74% of Landstar System worth $47,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $182.68. 9,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.51 and a one year high of $208.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

