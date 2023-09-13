Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,684 shares of company stock worth $10,182,160 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

