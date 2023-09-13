Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in August

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 292,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Leafly Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147. The company has a market capitalization of $356.16 million, a PE ratio of -121.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Leafly has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $28.00.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leafly will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Leafly during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leafly by 320.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leafly during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Leafly during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

