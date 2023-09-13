Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $309,361.50 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,945 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $309,361.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,149,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,796,989.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,433 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $217,423.72.

On Monday, August 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,959 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,139.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,573 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $184,576.69.

On Monday, August 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,695 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $144,612.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $147,582.88.

On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $177,289.56.

On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $236,222.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $414,816.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $392,544.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 8,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,044. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 161,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

