Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.19. 309,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.