Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,346 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 848,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,322. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

