Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,166 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.02. 161,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $192.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.68.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

