Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $395,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,568,902.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.