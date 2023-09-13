Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,335 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,647. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.97. 74,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,841. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.