Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 370,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,478. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

