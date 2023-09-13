Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 68,029 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Premier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 1,174.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Premier Trading Up 0.1 %

PINC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 456,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,710. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

