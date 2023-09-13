Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Camden National by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Camden National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Camden National by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 115,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 97,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAC. TheStreet lowered Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAC remained flat at $30.66 on Wednesday. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $446.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. Camden National had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Camden National Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.