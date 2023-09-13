Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.31. The stock had a trading volume of 713,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,480. The firm has a market cap of $208.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.93 and its 200 day moving average is $295.33.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

