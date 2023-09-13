Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Timken by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

Timken Stock Down 0.0 %

TKR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,525. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $95.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.