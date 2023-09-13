Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 130,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $226,120.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $162,733.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,120.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,684 shares of company stock worth $10,182,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

