Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,978 shares of company stock worth $8,194,768 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,685. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

