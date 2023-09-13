Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.61. 158,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,623. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

