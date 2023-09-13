Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,205 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AZZ worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AZZ by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Noble Financial started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. 10,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,873. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.00%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

