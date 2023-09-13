Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,924 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Medifast by 437.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. 24,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

