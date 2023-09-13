Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -537.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.00. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.