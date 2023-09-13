Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,140 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.71.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.63. 178,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,755. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of -516.10, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average is $210.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

