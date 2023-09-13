Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 23,091 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 96,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,828. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

