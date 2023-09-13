Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,641,000 after buying an additional 228,283 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after buying an additional 87,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE POR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on POR. Barclays initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

