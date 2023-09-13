Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,814 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,222,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,769,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

