Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. 218,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

