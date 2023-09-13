Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 107.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.9%.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

