Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Leidos has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

