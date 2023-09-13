Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,971 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lennar worth $21,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 554,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,418. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.