Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.00

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 60256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of C$649.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.82.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.04. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of C$77.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

