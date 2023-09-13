Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

TSE L opened at C$118.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$105.57 and a twelve month high of C$129.25.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.01. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.2995751 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$133.00 target price on Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on L

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.