Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Loblaw Companies Price Performance
TSE L opened at C$118.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$105.57 and a twelve month high of C$129.25.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.01. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.2995751 EPS for the current year.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
